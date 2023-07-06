Florida DMV publishes list of invalid out-of-state licenses

The license classes from states like Connecticut, Hawaii, and Vermont were invalid as of the first of this month.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida DMV have published a list of out-of-state licenses that are now invalid in the state.

The license classes from states like Connecticut, Hawaii, and Vermont were invalid as of the first of this month.

This is in accordance with SB 1718 that passed this session which Governor Ron DeSantis calls the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country.

For a full list, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: Judge blocks part of Florida’s new voter registration law

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Florida DMV publishes list of invalid out-of-state licenses
Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches online grant portal
Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches online grant portal
Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars
Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars
Judge blocks part of Florida’s new voter registration law