Florida DMV publishes list of invalid out-of-state licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida DMV have published a list of out-of-state licenses that are now invalid in the state.

The license classes from states like Connecticut, Hawaii, and Vermont were invalid as of the first of this month.

This is in accordance with SB 1718 that passed this session which Governor Ron DeSantis calls the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country.

For a full list, click HERE.

