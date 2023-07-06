Former UF tennis star Ben Shelton falls at Wimbledon in a four-set loss

LONDON, ENGLAND (WCJB) - Former Gator Ben Shelton got off to a good start in Thursday’s second round Wimbledon match with Serbia’s Laslo Djere. But he fell in the last three sets as his time at the All-England Club came to a close, losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

The loss came one day after the 20-year-old earned his first Wimbledon victory in five sets over Japan’s Taro Daniel. This is the fourth Grand Slam that Shelton has participated in, and his first visit to Wimbledon.

Shelton won the first set 6-3. Djere countered with a 6-3 win in the second set. The key moment in the match came in the third set tiebreak with Djere on set point at 6-5. Shelton’s lunging forehand sailed long and the set went to Djere.

Then in the fourth set, Shelton battled to tie the set, 2-2, but Djere won the next three games and went on to advance to the third round.

