MCSO deputies search for gas station gunman, one man in hospital

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - A shooting at a gas station in Marion County has deputies searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said one person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an attempted car-jacking at the Petro shopping center at Highway 318, just off I-75.

Detectives said the victim was at the pump when he was approached by a gunman. The victim refused to give in and deputies said the suspect shot him and fled.

They are not releasing a lot of information on the suspect or the victim at this time, but confirm no one is in custody.

Some Marion County residents said they’ve noticed an uptick in gun violence in recent months. One woman who lives near Silver Springs said she feels like it’s becoming a part of how we live.

“I feel like we’re just getting complacent with it,” said Susan Roberts. “At first when you see it going back to Sandy Hook you’re just devastated, now it wouldn’t be the same with the news if there wasn’t another shooting.”

One man told TV20 he’s trying to avoid confrontation with others at all costs in fear of getting shot. He said he feels like there’s a new shooting every week.

“There are just so many shootings going on. Little kids getting shot, babies getting killed, innocent people and it shouldn’t happen,” said Bob Eugin, an Evinston resident.

It’s unclear if the suspect was trying to steal anything else. Detectives have not released any suspect descriptions or further information as their investigation continues.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.