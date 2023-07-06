New state law expands school vouchers

A new state law that expands taxpayer-funded school vouchers for Florida students went into effect on July 1st.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the 200 new state laws passed during Florida’s 2023 legislative session took effect on July 1st.

It expands taxpayer-funded school vouchers for Florida students.

Now, all families of Florida students who are eligible to enroll in a public school can get vouchers.

Income eligibility requirements are no longer in effect either.

The program also creates what is known as “Education savings accounts.”

This allows voucher funds to be used for purchases beyond private school tuition.

That includes tutoring expenses and fees for various exams.

“We’ve looked at this in a full spectrum context. Some parents are going to go to their local school. The school districts are important. Charter schools are important. The private options are important,” said Governor Ron Desantis.

Democrats argue the change will negatively impact public schools.

