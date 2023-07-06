Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County mother wanted for kidnapping her kids and fleeing DCF officials is behind bars after more than a month on the run.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s officials, Demilia Gates, 33, was pulled over and told deputies she could not find her drivers license and gave a false name.

Gates’s children were found safe with there father on June 17.

She had been fleeing law enforcement since May 11.

She is being held in the Marion County Jail on charges including child neglect and drug possession.

