One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot at a gas station

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in the hospital after shooting at a gas station off of I-75 in Marion County.

The shooting happened at the Petro gas station on Highway 318 near the Orange Lake exit on I-75.

Marion County sheriffs deputies say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A witness in a video posted to social media describes hearing two gunshots and seeing a man at the gas pumps bleeding from the head.

Detectives and deputies are investigating the area, and there is no word about the shooter.

