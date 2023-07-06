Starke Police arrest protester in drag on charge of breaching the peace

Bradford County Jail booking photo of James Ross
Bradford County Jail booking photo of James Ross(BCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The feud between a drag queen and the Starke Police Department has ended in a man’s arrest for breaching the peace during a protest of the department.

James Ross, 35, was booked into the Bradford County Jail around 1 p.m. Starke Police Chief Jeff Johnson explained Ross was protesting in a provocative manner causing traffic to stop.

Social media images show Ross wearing only his underwear and displaying a large adult toy.

Ross has been protesting the police department recently following his arrest during a traffic incident in May. Ross and the responding officer got into a heated argument. The officer then attempted to arrest Ross and he did not comply with the officer’s orders. The charges for that incident were dropped.

Ross works as a drag performer. He is well known for winning the reality TV competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Demolition continues on St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property
