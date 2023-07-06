Starke Police arrest protester in drag on charge of breaching the peace

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The feud between a drag queen and the Starke Police Department has ended in a man’s arrest for breaching the peace during a protest of the department.

James Ross, 35, was booked into the Bradford County Jail around 1 p.m. Starke Police Chief Jeff Johnson explained Ross was protesting in a provocative manner causing traffic to stop.

Social media images show Ross wearing only his underwear and displaying a large adult toy.

Ross has been protesting the police department recently following his arrest during a traffic incident in May. Ross and the responding officer got into a heated argument. The officer then attempted to arrest Ross and he did not comply with the officer’s orders. The charges for that incident were dropped.

Ross works as a drag performer. He is well known for winning the reality TV competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Time to sue pic.twitter.com/rGwoRTJlbC — James Ross (@creatoriv) June 16, 2023

