Summerfield resident arrested on multiple drug charges including possession of fentanyl
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies in Citrus County have arrested a resident of Summerfield as part of their undercover operation Summer in the Slammer.
Stephanie Tapley, 43, joined the list.
She faces multiple drug charges, including possession of fentanyl.
TRENDING: Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges
The three-week operation ended with 64 people behind bars.
Investigators say more than 200 grams of fentanyl were seized along with 600 grams of meth and roughly a 1,000 grams of other narcotics.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.