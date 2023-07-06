Summerfield resident arrested on multiple drug charges including possession of fentanyl

Deputies in Citrus County have arrested a resident of Summerfield as part of their undercover operation Summer in the Slammer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Stephanie Tapley, 43, joined the list.

Stephanie Tapley, 43, joined the list.

She faces multiple drug charges, including possession of fentanyl.

The three-week operation ended with 64 people behind bars.

Investigators say more than 200 grams of fentanyl were seized along with 600 grams of meth and roughly a 1,000 grams of other narcotics.

