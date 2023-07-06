Summerfield resident arrested on multiple drug charges including possession of fentanyl

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies in Citrus County have arrested a resident of Summerfield as part of their undercover operation Summer in the Slammer.

Stephanie Tapley, 43, joined the list.

She faces multiple drug charges, including possession of fentanyl.

TRENDING: Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges

The three-week operation ended with 64 people behind bars.

Investigators say more than 200 grams of fentanyl were seized along with 600 grams of meth and roughly a 1,000 grams of other narcotics.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.