Two Ocala men face several years behind bars after robbing mail carriers

In a plea agreement, both men admitted robbing three mail carriers and stealing their master key for postal boxes last September.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors have delivered two postal thieves to prison.

20-year-old Jacoby Colon and 19-year-old Rodney Capers of Ocala face time behind bars for robbing postal carriers.

Capers’ mugshot was not immediately available.

In a plea agreement announced Thursday, Colon and Capers admitted robbing three mail carriers and stealing their master key for postal boxes last September.

Colon faces between seven years to life for using a firearm.

Capers could get up to 15 years.

Sentencing will take place later this year.

