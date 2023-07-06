UF gymnast Trinity Thomas voted SEC Female Athlete of the Year

Fifteen UF athletes have now been voted SEC Athlete of the Year, the most in the conference
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against...
Florida's Trinity Thomas competes on the uneven bars during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Georgia on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After being voted the conference’s top gymnast for the third year in a row, Florida’s Trinity Thomas was chosen as the SEC Female Athlete of the Year across all sports on Thursday, the capstone to a prolific Gator and NCAA career. Thomas earned the award in a vote by the league’s athletic directors.

Thomas ended her spectacular five-season UF career with a record-tying 28 perfect 10.0′s, eight of which came in 2023, the most in the nation. She was also the Honda Award winner for second consecutive year as the nation’s top collegiate gymnast. Thomas becomes the seventh UF woman and 15th Gator overall to selected as the league’s best, and she knows what kind of company she is in.

“The SEC is the power conference in athletics, so to be even among the names is absolutely unbelievable,” said Thomas. “I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches, my family, everyone who has supported me. I’m so thankful to everyone who have been along this journey.”

Thomas will attempt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team next summer in Paris. She’ll train in Gainesville while serving as a student assistant coach on Jenny Rowland’s Gator staff.

The SEC Male Athlete of the Year award went to LSU baseball player Dylan Crews.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door

Latest News

Florida's Trinity Thomas, right, hugs a teammate after competing in the vault exercise during...
Gator gymnastics alum Trinity Thomas prepares to coach as she trains for 2024 Paris Olympics
Gator gymnastics alum Trinity Thomas prepares to coach as she trains for 2024 Paris Olympics
Ben Shelton of the US returns to Japan's Taro Daniel in a first round men's singles match on...
Former Gator Ben Shelton advances at Wimbledon with five-set victory
FILE - Florida's Trinity Thomas reacts after competing on the uneven bars during an NCAA...
Ex-NCAA gymnastics champion Trinity Thomas eyes Paris Olympics with gas still in the tank