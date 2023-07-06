UF gymnast Trinity Thomas voted SEC Female Athlete of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After being voted the conference’s top gymnast for the third year in a row, Florida’s Trinity Thomas was chosen as the SEC Female Athlete of the Year across all sports on Thursday, the capstone to a prolific Gator and NCAA career. Thomas earned the award in a vote by the league’s athletic directors.

Thomas ended her spectacular five-season UF career with a record-tying 28 perfect 10.0′s, eight of which came in 2023, the most in the nation. She was also the Honda Award winner for second consecutive year as the nation’s top collegiate gymnast. Thomas becomes the seventh UF woman and 15th Gator overall to selected as the league’s best, and she knows what kind of company she is in.

“The SEC is the power conference in athletics, so to be even among the names is absolutely unbelievable,” said Thomas. “I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches, my family, everyone who has supported me. I’m so thankful to everyone who have been along this journey.”

Thomas will attempt to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team next summer in Paris. She’ll train in Gainesville while serving as a student assistant coach on Jenny Rowland’s Gator staff.

The SEC Male Athlete of the Year award went to LSU baseball player Dylan Crews.

