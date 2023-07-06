Victim shot during attempted carjacking at gas station in Marion County

The shooting happened at the Petro gas station on Highway 318 near the Orange Lake exit on I-75.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a gunman who shot someone during an attempted carjacking at a gas station.

Deputies say the suspect approached the victim randomly as he was refueling his vehicle. He attempted to rob and carjack the victim. When the victim refused to comply, the victim was shot.

TRENDING: 'We saw the train': Witnesses recount tragedy after man was fatally struck by train in Ocala

A witness in a video posted to social media describes hearing two gunshots and seeing a man at the gas pump bleeding from the head.

The victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

