Victim shot during attempted carjacking at gas station in Marion County

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a gunman who shot someone during an attempted carjacking at a gas station.

The shooting happened at the Petro gas station on Highway 318 near the Orange Lake exit on I-75 on Wednesday night.

Deputies say the suspect approached the victim randomly as he was refueling his vehicle. He attempted to rob and carjack the victim. When the victim refused to comply, the victim was shot.

A witness in a video posted to social media describes hearing two gunshots and seeing a man at the gas pump bleeding from the head.

The victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

