‘We saw the train’: Witnesses recount tragedy after man was fatally struck by train in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was struck and killed by a train in Ocala and witnesses recount moments leading up to the incident.

“There was a vehicle and I saw someone get out the car running towards the tracks,” shared resident Antonio Reyes. “That’s when I realized something did happen because it’s not the first time. The way he stopped and looked made me realize something bad happened. Then when I walked towards the tracks, I saw a person lying under the train and deceased.”

RELATED: Train hits pedestrian, Ocala Police investigate

Officers say it happened at around 8 p.m. In the area of Northwest 2nd Street.

Witnesses say the 48-year old homeless man was walking by the tracks. The train conductor tried to stop, but it was too late.

“We saw the train was passing by,” shared witness Cynthia Mojica. “He did honk the horn, but I guess when he did it was too late already and that’s when everyone started going towards and trying to find out why did the train stopped.”

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses recount horrifying scene after a man was struck by a train last night in Ocala. You'll hear from them tonight at 10&11 on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/Fyv5pNPCrP — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 5, 2023

“It was really frightening, for myself and other people were commenting and saying that it was like wow they couldn’t believe what was really happening in front of our eyes,” shared Mojica. “So close to home.”

Officials say the 1900 foot long train was traveling from Jacksonville towards Tampa.

“A lot of people pass by there,” stated Reyes. “Sometimes the train goes by a bit fast, and the system works well, but people just don’t follow the warning signs.”

Officials told TV20 February 2022 was the last time someone was fatally struck by a train in Marion County.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.