‘We saw the train’: Witnesses recount tragedy after man was fatally struck by train in Ocala

The train conductor tried to stop, but it was too late.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was struck and killed by a train in Ocala and witnesses recount moments leading up to the incident.

“There was a vehicle and I saw someone get out the car running towards the tracks,” shared resident Antonio Reyes. “That’s when I realized something did happen because it’s not the first time. The way he stopped and looked made me realize something bad happened. Then when I walked towards the tracks, I saw a person lying under the train and deceased.”

RELATED: Train hits pedestrian, Ocala Police investigate

Officers say it happened at around 8 p.m. In the area of Northwest 2nd Street.

Witnesses say the 48-year old homeless man was walking by the tracks. The train conductor tried to stop, but it was too late.

“We saw the train was passing by,” shared witness Cynthia Mojica. “He did honk the horn, but I guess when he did it was too late already and that’s when everyone started going towards and trying to find out why did the train stopped.”

Officers say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was really frightening, for myself and other people were commenting and saying that it was like wow they couldn’t believe what was really happening in front of our eyes,” shared Mojica. “So close to home.”

Officials say the 1900 foot long train was traveling from Jacksonville towards Tampa.

“A lot of people pass by there,” stated Reyes. “Sometimes the train goes by a bit fast, and the system works well, but people just don’t follow the warning signs.”

Officials told TV20 February 2022 was the last time someone was fatally struck by a train in Marion County.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door

Latest News

'We saw the train': Witnesses recount tragedy after man was fatally struck by train in Ocala
Ocala mother who kidnapped her kids and fled DCF officials now behind bars
Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches online grant portal
Judge blocks part of Florida’s new voter registration law