$95M allocated to North Central Florida broadband projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Across the state, dozens of broadband projects, including many in North Central Florida, are receiving millions of dollars in funding.

On Friday, the state announced the recipients of $247 million from the Broadband Infrastructure Progam, a program funded by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund.

The program works to connect more than 59,000 businesses, homes, farms, and anchor institutions like hospitals and libraries to high-speed internet. The program has already provided more than $226 million in Broadband Opportunity Grant funding to 53 counties.

“Broadband Internet infrastructure will change the landscape and quality of life for Florida families and businesses, connecting them to workforce training, jobs, educational resources, and telehealth services,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary J. Alex Kelly.

The state selected 63 projects throughout the state to award the money allocated by the federal government. The following projects in North Central Florida received grants:

Columbia County --- ($3,435,521) to add 110 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,572 unserved locations within Columbia, Alachua and Union counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

City of Fort White – ($3,348,337) to add 143 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,702 unserved locations within Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee and Alachua counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Town of Fort White, and the unincorporated areas of Five Points and Lake City – ($2,225,000) to add 65.36 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 555 unserved locations within Columbia County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Unincorporated areas in the Town of Fort White, and in the areas of Five Points and West of Lake City – ($2,680,000) to add 86.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 700 unserved locations within Columbia County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Unincorporated areas in the Town of Fort White, and in the areas of Five Points and West of Lake City --- ($2,540,000) to add 77.01 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 631 unserved locations within Columbia County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Unincorporated areas in the Town of Fort White, and in the areas of Five Points and West of Lake City --- ($2,260,000) to add 61.8 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 386 unserved locations within Columbia County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Cities of Newberry and Archer – ($3,393,309.75) to add 69 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 255 unserved locations within Alachua and Levy counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabyte per second (1GB).

Cities of Archer, Hawthorne and Micanopy – ($21,290,000) to add 783 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 5,799 unserved locations within Alachua, Marion and Putnam counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Town of Penney Farms, City of Keystone Heights and the unincorporated communities of Virginia Village, Kingsley Lake, and corridors of State Roads 16, 315, and 17 – ($1,590,000) to add 115.71 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,498 unserved locations within Clay County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

City of Williston, town of Bronson, and areas of East Bronson, Raleigh, East Williston, Williston Highlands and Morriston – ($4,828,110) to add 195 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 3,444 unserved locations within Levy County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

City of Chiefland – ($3,460,000) to add 204 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 2,580 unserved locations within Levy County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Marion County – ($4,779,127) to add 88 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 935 unserved locations within Marion and Putnam counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Unincorporated area of Silver Springs Shores and the unincorporated community of Ocklawaha – ($15,841,522) to add 231 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 3,296 unserved locations within Marion and Lake counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Putnam County – ($1,585,150) to add 65 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 769 unserved locations within Putnam County with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Cities of Live Oak, Fort Union, Lake City, Greenfield, Jasper, Buckville and Hatchbend, the towns of Branford, Jennings, Mayo, White Springs, and the unincorporated communities of Dowling Park, O’Brien, McAlpin, Rixford, and Day– ($22,615,314.97) to add 2072.42 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,640 unserved locations within Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia and Lafayette counties with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.