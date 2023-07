Amber Alert: 12-year-old kidnapped in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 12-year-old that was kidnapped.

Leon Scarborough, 12, was last seen at Nuevo Lagos in Fort Pierce on Wednesday. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts, and yellow Crocs. He is also known to wear a large silver chain.

Authorities say Leon may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. His relation to the child was not released by FDLE.

Amber Alert issued for Leon Scarborough, 12 (FDLE)

