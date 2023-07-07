Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old boy in Florida

Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.
Leon Scarborough, 12, has been reported missing from St. Lucie County, Florida.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 12-year-old boy in St. Lucie County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Leon Scarborough has been missing since Thursday from Fort Pierce.

He is described as white, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and yellow Crocs. He is known to wear a large silver chain around his neck.

The boy may be in the company of Tracey Scarborough, 54. Scarborough is described as a white man who is bald with hazel eyes, 6-foot-tall and 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach. Contact law enforcement by calling 911 or by calling St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770.

