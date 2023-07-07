Archer Road crash send 6 patients to the hospital, lanes blocked

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people were rushed to the hospital by Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews after a crash on Southwest Archer Road.

Crews say six people were involved in a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southwest Archer Road and 16th Avenue. Four were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

Eastbound lanes of Archer Road were shut down and only one eastbound lane was open on 16th Avenue.

