Babe Ruth State Tournament kicks off in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2023 Babe Ruth State Tournament is taking place at the Southside Sports Complex!

Teams are coming from all around North Central Florida like Melrose, Keystone Heights, and more!

Family members say they are grateful to watch their loved one play during the off-season regardless of the heat! “If they did not have these tournaments I’m not sure what they would be doing this day and time. They would probably be on the screens and this really keeps them busy. I love that about baseball and all the sports” said family member, Becky Haron.

The tournament will run until Sunday at 5 pm.

