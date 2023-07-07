Babe Ruth State Tournament kicks off in Lake City

Babe Ruth State Tournament kicks off in Lake City
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2023 Babe Ruth State Tournament is taking place at the Southside Sports Complex!

Teams are coming from all around North Central Florida like Melrose, Keystone Heights, and more!

Family members say they are grateful to watch their loved one play during the off-season regardless of the heat! “If they did not have these tournaments I’m not sure what they would be doing this day and time. They would probably be on the screens and this really keeps them busy. I love that about baseball and all the sports” said family member, Becky Haron.

The tournament will run until Sunday at 5 pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

Babe Ruth State Tournament kicks off in Lake City
Rodney DeAngelo Ferguson, 43, was seen approaching Isom Memorial Church on Wednesday around 1...
Man in Ocala arrested on two counts of arson
The incident occurred in the area of 100 Southwest 13th Street.
Gainesville Police Department looking for a man accused of stealing scooters
Here's what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 7/7