Columbia County is hiring more crossing guards

Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials announced they are looking to fill positions at three crossing locations before school starts.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School starts next month in Florida and Columbia County needs more crossing guards.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they are looking to fill positions at three crossing locations before school starts.

These part-time jobs are open for the communities of Eastside and Five Points in Lake City and one position in Ft. White off of Highway 27.

Starting pay is $15 an hour.

To apply click this LINK.

TRENDING: Columbia County, Lake City combine 911 dispatch centers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

A man wanted for battery out of Marion County is arrested after running from an Alachua County...
Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy
Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy
Columbia County is hiring more crossing guards
Putnam County law enforcement hosts a “Fill a truck,” drive