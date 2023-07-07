Columbia County is hiring more crossing guards

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School starts next month in Florida and Columbia County needs more crossing guards.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they are looking to fill positions at three crossing locations before school starts.

These part-time jobs are open for the communities of Eastside and Five Points in Lake City and one position in Ft. White off of Highway 27.

Starting pay is $15 an hour.

To apply click this LINK.

