Contractor arrested for stealing thousands of dollars during roofing scam

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man was booked in jail for taking money for a construction job and not following through.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Johns, 47, on Thursday after a months-long investigation. In October, the victims signed a contract with Freaky Fast Construction LLC for a roof replacement.

They gave Johns a $3,500 deposit. Johns told them the total for the roof replacement would be $5,700.

TRENDING: Ocala man arrested for setting church on fire

The victims say after Johns got the money, he stopped communicating with them.

He was arrested on four counts of larceny and booked in the Marion County Jail on a $14,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.