Experts warn of AI ahead of 2024 election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing and popping up everywhere, and that includes our elections.

SOS America, The Political Action Committee supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign, launched an AI version of the candidate this week. The PAC said the tool on its website is a resource for voters to ask Suarez questions directly.

“What that will do to campaign messaging?” asked political scientist Susan MacManus.

MacManus said she is concerned with AI in this election cycle.

“There is a real possibility that this great new technology, in AI for example, might at the same time create disinformation and really affect an election outcome,” MacManus said.

Cyber experts said it really comes down to you protecting yourself. Just because you see it online, doesn’t mean it’s true.

“We’re going to see that type of interference on steroids in 2024. We’re going to see phishing attacks, texts, phone calls, fake social media posts,” Aegis CEO Blake Dowling said.

Dowling said people can protect themselves by simply verifying information.

“Call your local elected official. Email their office. Again, anything you can possibly think of, the enemies that we deal with on a daily basis are going to be throwing new things in the mix,” Dowling said.

MacManus said it becomes a balancing act when dealing with AI because she feels there is some good that can from it.

SOS America isn’t the first political group to AI this election cycle. The Republican National Committee released a video in May attacking President Joe Biden using all AI-created images.

