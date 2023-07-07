Experts warn of AI ahead of 2024 election

SOS America launched an AI version of Francis Suarez
SOS America launches AI Francis Suarez.
SOS America launches AI Francis Suarez.(WCTV/ Gray Florida Capital Bureau)
By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Artificial intelligence is rapidly advancing and popping up everywhere, and that includes our elections.

SOS America, The Political Action Committee supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s presidential campaign, launched an AI version of the candidate this week. The PAC said the tool on its website is a resource for voters to ask Suarez questions directly.

“What that will do to campaign messaging?” asked political scientist Susan MacManus.

MacManus said she is concerned with AI in this election cycle.

“There is a real possibility that this great new technology, in AI for example, might at the same time create disinformation and really affect an election outcome,” MacManus said.

Cyber experts said it really comes down to you protecting yourself. Just because you see it online, doesn’t mean it’s true.

“We’re going to see that type of interference on steroids in 2024. We’re going to see phishing attacks, texts, phone calls, fake social media posts,” Aegis CEO Blake Dowling said.

Dowling said people can protect themselves by simply verifying information.

“Call your local elected official. Email their office. Again, anything you can possibly think of, the enemies that we deal with on a daily basis are going to be throwing new things in the mix,” Dowling said.

MacManus said it becomes a balancing act when dealing with AI because she feels there is some good that can from it.

SOS America isn’t the first political group to AI this election cycle. The Republican National Committee released a video in May attacking President Joe Biden using all AI-created images.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

Just some of the many dogs attending the AKC All-Breed Show
Ocala plays host to furry competitors
Rural Broadband (GFX)
$95M allocated to North Central Florida broadband projects
Deer (gfx)
Florida braces for more cases of deer disease
Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 75 in Gainesville
I-75 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes