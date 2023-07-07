Gainesville Police Department looking for a man accused of stealing scooters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing scooters.

The incident occurred in the area of 100 Southwest 13th Street.

There is a cash reward for information leading to the identification of this individual.

If you have any information, please call the Gainesville Police Department.

