Gainesville Police Department looking for a man accused of stealing scooters

There is a cash reward for information leading to the identification of this individual.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers are asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing scooters.

The incident occurred in the area of 100 Southwest 13th Street.

If you have any information, please call the Gainesville Police Department.

