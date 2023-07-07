I-75 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A red mini cooper stopped traffic Friday afternoon by catching fire.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 385. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames just north of the 20th Ave overpass.

Gainesville Fire Rescue says two lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for nine minutes while they doused the fire. I-75 southbound is now open.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

