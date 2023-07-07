I-75 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes

Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 75 in Gainesville
Vehicle catches fire on Interstate 75 in Gainesville(FL511)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A red mini cooper stopped traffic Friday afternoon by catching fire.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 385. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames just north of the 20th Ave overpass.

Gainesville Fire Rescue says two lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for nine minutes while they doused the fire. I-75 southbound is now open.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

Deer (gfx)
Florida braces for more cases of deer disease
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash send 6 patients to the hospital, lanes blocked
Marion County Jail booking photo for James Johns, 47
Contractor arrested for stealing thousands of dollars during roofing scam
Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied...
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”