I-75 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down southbound lanes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A red mini cooper stopped traffic Friday afternoon by catching fire.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a call on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 385. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames just north of the 20th Ave overpass.
Gainesville Fire Rescue says two lanes of I-75 southbound were closed for nine minutes while they doused the fire. I-75 southbound is now open.
Gainesville Fire Rescue is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
