Man in Ocala arrested on two counts of arson

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Ocala for Arson.

Rodney DeAngelo Ferguson, 43, was seen approaching Isom Memorial Church on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

A witness saw Ferguson ignite the front door then walk off toward Martin Luther King Avenue where another fire was set.

Ferguson allegedly set a laundry machine on fire in a small covered patio at the back of a residence.

Officers arrested Ferguson about two blocks away from the second fire.

He was positively identified by the witness.

No injuries were reported, and Ferguson now faces two counts of arson.

