Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy

A man wanted for battery out of Marion County is arrested after running from an Alachua County deputy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted on battery charges is in jail after running from an Alachua County deputy.

Body cam video shows 39-year-old David Payne running from a deputy patrolling a property that was tagged and broken into.

Payne had a warrant for battery out of Marion County.

Payne is being held in the Alachua County Jail for resisting arrest.

