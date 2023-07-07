Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted on battery charges is in jail after running from an Alachua County deputy.

Body cam video shows 39-year-old David Payne running from a deputy patrolling a property that was tagged and broken into.

Payne had a warrant for battery out of Marion County.

Payne is being held in the Alachua County Jail for resisting arrest.

