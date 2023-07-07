Marion County jury convicts man of murder for 2019 deadly stabbing

DeAngelo Clark arrested for murder
DeAngelo Clark arrested for murder(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The man from Ocala on trial for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Kiara Alleyne in 2019 was found guilty in a jury trial on Friday in Marion County.

Deangelo Clark, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of arson for trying to set a home on fire.

After the stabbing, Clark fled to the Florida Keys but was caught after his car caught fire. He was returned to Marion County to face charges.

RELATED: Kiara Alleyne, Marion County mother found dead on September 11th, revealed to be stabbed

Second-degree murder brings with it a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

