Marion County jury convicts man of murder for 2019 deadly stabbing
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The man from Ocala on trial for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Kiara Alleyne in 2019 was found guilty in a jury trial on Friday in Marion County.
Deangelo Clark, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder. He was also convicted of arson for trying to set a home on fire.
After the stabbing, Clark fled to the Florida Keys but was caught after his car caught fire. He was returned to Marion County to face charges.
Second-degree murder brings with it a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.
