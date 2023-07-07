Marion County officials now accepting submissions for the annual Stormwater calendar

This year’s theme is drops of life and will focus on the bodies of water around the county.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Marion County want your pictures of bodies of water.

They are now accepting submissions for the annual Stormwater calendar.

The year's theme is drops of life and will focus on the bodies of water around the county.

You can submit your photos by email until July 14th to stormwater@marion.Fl.Org.

Winning images will be published in next year’s Stormwater calendar.

