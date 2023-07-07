New law increases restrictions on sexual orientation and gender identity discussions in classrooms

A new law expands restrictions on classrooms from discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Among the more than 200 new laws that took effect on July 1st, one new law expands restrictions in Florida on classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The law also limits the way teachers and students can use their preferred pronouns in schools.

The new measure prohibits such lessons in kindergarten through third grade and broadens the ban on discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms through eighth grade.

“Parents have a fundamental role in directing the education of their kids. That means supporting parent’s rights,” said Gov. Ron Desantis.

LGBTQ advocacy groups have been angered by the measure and many democratic lawmakers disagree with the law.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to enforcement and implementation. But, I will say, for those who are directly impacted, it’s very scary. It’s a time of fear,” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D- Orlando

Other new laws include a ban on doctors from using treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for children, as well as restrictions on which bathrooms transgender people can use at public buildings.

TRENDING: Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

