Ocala man arrested for setting church on fire

No injuries were reported, and Ferguson now faces two counts of arson.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department arrested a man after a church door was set on fire.

Officers say, Rodney DeAngelo Ferguson, 43, was seen approaching Isom Memorial Church on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

A witness saw Ferguson ignite the front door and then walk off toward Martin Luther King Avenue where another fire was set.

Ferguson allegedly set a laundry machine on fire in a small covered patio at the back of a residence.

Officers arrested Ferguson about two blocks away from the second fire.

He was positively identified by the witness.

No injuries were reported, and Ferguson now faces two counts of arson.

