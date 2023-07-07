Ocala plays host to furry competitors

Just some of the many dogs attending the AKC All-Breed Show
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s dog population went up Friday as over 1500 dogs gather for the ACK All-Breed Show.

Citrus County Kennel Club members are hosting the show from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the World Equestrian Center’s Exposition Center two.

The event is open to the public with attractions like Best Puppy in Show and Best Junior Handler. Attendees have the opportunity to learn about different dog breeds.

“So they go through the process of breeding the dogs raising their puppies and training them,” Said Vicki Jordan, president of the Citrus County Kennel Club, “and when they’re old enough, they bring them to the dog shows and they hopefully will get championships for the dogs. That’s the reason breeders do this”

General admission is $4 and children 12 and under are free.

