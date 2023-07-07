Power surges cause neighborhood to lose AC

Retired Lineman Kim Owens’s AC broke after a power surge. Five of his neighbors also had the same thing happen to them.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Several homes in Levy County dealt with power surge damage.

Duke Energy is responsible for this neighborhood’s utilities. The surges occurred from June 29th through the 31st.

Owens said he called Duke Energy when he first started noticing the power spikes.

" I called Duke Energy on the 29th and told them they had a problem on their circuit and their trouble man came out here and assured me we don’t have a problem on our circuit. but we did, we were having power surges and it’s burned up a lot of equipment, burned up our air conditioners,” said Owens. “There’s five people in close proximity to me that have also had their air conditioners burn up.”

Owens said anytime power levels rise higher than 125 volts- maintenance is obligated to fix the problem. His neighbor’s voltage was 140.

He said anything could have caused the power surge. It could be a squirrel, tree branch or someone could have dropped a wire.

" Whose fault, is it? We don’t know. At this point all we know is the equipment didn’t do its job because there are surge arrestors all over the circuit,” said Owens. “It should have caught the surges before it got to us.”

Surge arrestors are protective devices to limit voltage on equipment.

Owen’s said although Duke Energy may not have caused the power surge, he does believe they should have tried to fix the problem quicker.

Nicole Lopez, Owen’s neighbor, air conditioner also broke after the power surge.

She said called when the power surges started to occur. It was not treated as an urgent issue because the power would come back on. Duke Energy did write a report on the incident.

However, the surges keep occurring, which caused her home appliances to break.

“We had minimum five or six power surges. Tt’s taken out many air conditioners, I have three light fixtures that won’t turn on now. Also, we didn’t have fans when we didn’t have an air conditioner. I’ve got some outlets that are being weird.”

Many worry that the power surges caused home appliance damage they might not notice until months from now.

Duke Energy did not want to comment on this specific incident but for $7.99 a month they offer a surge protection program for customers.

