Putnam County law enforcement hosts a “Fill a truck,” drive

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement officers in Putnam County are hosting a “Fill a Truck,” drive to help out the county’s animal shelter.

County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are asking you to fill a truck with dog food and blankets.

Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday at Putnam Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They’ll be collecting items until the end of July.

Drop-off locations:

120 Orie Griffin Blvd, Palatka

Mary Wisham Park9, Interlachen

Satsuma Fire Station on 103 S 1st St

TRENDING: Demolition continues on St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.