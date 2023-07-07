Putnam County law enforcement hosts a “Fill a truck,” drive

Putnam County firefighters and law enforcement are hosting a "Fill a Truck," drive to help the county animal shelters.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law Enforcement officers in Putnam County are hosting a “Fill a Truck,” drive to help out the county’s animal shelter.

County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies are asking you to fill a truck with dog food and blankets.

Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday at Putnam Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue locations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They’ll be collecting items until the end of July.

Drop-off locations:

  • 120 Orie Griffin Blvd, Palatka
  • Mary Wisham Park9, Interlachen
  • Satsuma Fire Station on 103 S 1st St

