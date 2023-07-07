Tom Petty Muralist Battling Rare Blood Cancer

Blake Harrison is on his road to recovery with plenty of hurdles along the way.
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An artist from Gainesville who is best known for touching up paintings of the city’s number one son is still battling a rare form of blood cancer.

Blake Harrison was diagnosed with with MDS, a genetic cancer, that has left him with plenty of doctor visits since he started receiving chemotherapy late last year. But he isn’t letting his talent of painting; a talent he received from his grandmother, escape from him, particularly when it comes to the Tom Petty murals that you can see all across the city of Gainesville.

He feels rundown, and at times overwhelmed, but knows the road to recovery isn’t an easy one with many challenges ahead; all on top of the ones behind him.

He tells us, “I had a couple of low points that, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to mix paint again, smear paint around a canvas, which I so love to do.”

If you would like to help Blake in his journey, you can donate to his GoFundMe.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

Putnam County firefighters and law enforcement are hosting a "Fill a Truck," drive to help the...
Putnam County law enforcement hosts a “Fill a truck,” drive
Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials announced they are looking to fill positions at...
Columbia County is hiring more crossing guards
A man wanted for battery out of Marion County is arrested after running from an Alachua County...
Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy
Man wanted for battery is in jail after running from Alachua County deputy
Columbia County is hiring more crossing guards