Tom Petty Muralist Battling Rare Blood Cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An artist from Gainesville who is best known for touching up paintings of the city’s number one son is still battling a rare form of blood cancer.

Blake Harrison was diagnosed with with MDS, a genetic cancer, that has left him with plenty of doctor visits since he started receiving chemotherapy late last year. But he isn’t letting his talent of painting; a talent he received from his grandmother, escape from him, particularly when it comes to the Tom Petty murals that you can see all across the city of Gainesville.

He feels rundown, and at times overwhelmed, but knows the road to recovery isn’t an easy one with many challenges ahead; all on top of the ones behind him.

He tells us, “I had a couple of low points that, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to mix paint again, smear paint around a canvas, which I so love to do.”

If you would like to help Blake in his journey, you can donate to his GoFundMe.

