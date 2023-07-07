Undercover deputies arrest man trying to meet with 15-year-old girl

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - After a mother found concerning messages on her daughter’s phone, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.

Glenn Dykes, 39, of Interlachen was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, traveling to meet a minor to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, using a 2-way communication device in the commission of a felony, and obscene communication with a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, a mother noticed her daughter had new Lego toys. When her daughter would give a clear answer about where the items came from, she looked at her daughter’s phone.

The mother discovered inappropriate messages between Dykes and her daughter. She turned the phone over to the sheriff’s office and a detective pretending to be the 15-year-old girl began messaging Dykes.

On Friday, Dykes showed up to meet the girl a the home. He had blueberry muffins, $20, Harry Potter books, and a lunchbox. Inside the box was a used condom and lube.

Instead of meeting the girl, Dykes was greeted by sheriff’s deputies. They say he is married with a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old child.

“Again, I want to commend this mother’s diligence as well as her fortitude in bringing this to our attention rather than trying to just be a friend to her child,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said. “She stopped her child from being groomed and taken advantage of. As to the piece of garbage who solicits children for sex, we will see this case to fruition and that he makes a home first here in our jail and then in prison where he cannot harm children.”

