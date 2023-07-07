‘We’ve had lots of shootings’: Dozens in Ocala gather to march against gun violence

Marchers hope to bring light to unsolved cases in Marion County.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents in Ocala marched their way from Howard Academy to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to pray over families and victims of gun violence.

Areshia Johnson says her uncle, Willy Douglas, was killed by gun violence last year and his case remains open.

“I feel sad because, it’s like everyday somebody’s losing their life,” shared Johnson. “No one knows who did anything, no one is speaking up, no justice has been served as of yet,” shared Johnson.

Marchers hope to bring light to unsolved cases in Marion County and also offer families some healing.

William Robinson says his nephew was shot and killed last year.

“He was a victim of gun violence,” stated Robinson. “We grieve and we miss him very dearly. You know, when things like this happen, sometimes we act out in our own situation but it affects so many others.”

Many say the purpose of today’s event is to lead the way towards justice, closure and unity in the region.

“We’ve had a lot of shootings recently and no one really knows what happened,” shared Johnson. “We’re just praying that you know something comes forth for the community and for the families that just lost their loved ones.”

Organizers and families also prayed over recent victims of gun violence like Ajike Owens, Damonta Harris and Lezarius “Lee” Graham.

“It’s heartbreaking, devastating, it just, it’s really heartbreaking,” stated Johnson. “We’re losing loved ones.”

Marchers say this is only the start with the hopes of making Ocala a safer place.

