Active shooting investigation in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GPD officers confirm they are on the scene of a shooting.

On July 7th, at approximately 10:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 NE 25th Terrace, in response to a call about a person being shot.

Once on the scene, officers located two subjects who were shot.

GPD officers rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport the subjects to the hospital.

This is an active investigation and updates will be provided as they are received.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.