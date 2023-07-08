Active shooting investigation in Gainesville

Active shooting investigation in the area of 1100 NE 25th Terrace, in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GPD officers confirm they are on the scene of a shooting.

On July 7th, at approximately 10:49 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 NE 25th Terrace, in response to a call about a person being shot.

Once on the scene, officers located two subjects who were shot.

GPD officers rendered aid until EMS arrived to transport the subjects to the hospital.

This is an active investigation and updates will be provided as they are received.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
An employee with Bobs Tree Service was killed while on the job.
Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

Latest News

Scott's mom and brother are keeping his memory alive.
Family of Christopher Scott hold balloon release to mark second year anniversary of his death
Friends and family of Doctor Simon Johnson have announced a date for his funeral.
Doctor Simon Johnson’s funeral date has been announced
Doctor Simon Johnson’s funeral date has been announced
Active shooting investigation in Gainesville