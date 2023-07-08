Alachua County firefighters extinguish barn fire, one injured

Fire rescue officials say one firefighter was injured and transported to a hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County fire crew extinguished a fire at a barn Saturday morning.

Fire rescue officials say firefighters were dispatched to 9628 Southwest 138th Street in Archer to a small barn that was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say there were propane tanks behind the barn and fire crew heard some explosions when they arrived on scene. They also say there were reports of ammunition going off, but no one was hit by them.

They say one firefighter was injured and transported to a hospital.

