Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. teen who may be headed to Alabama

Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).
Jocelyn Jacobs (L) is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn (R).(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray Media
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be headed to Alabama.

Pembroke police say Jocelyn Jacobs, 15, is believed to be with Maria M. Gunn, 37.

The two are said to be in a white Ford Explorer with Alabama tag number 725BK1. The vehicle is described as chrome silver trim on the rear displaying “EXPLORER.”

Jacobs has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue sweatpants with the lettering Pink down the left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 733-9569.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen

Latest News

CareerSource NCFL hosts job fair in Waldo
‘Justice for AJ’: Family, friends rally to honor Ajike Owens
Jobs were available with more than 15 organizations who were represented at the event.
CareerSource NCFL hosts job fair in Waldo
The event honored Ajike Owens and other families who have lost someone to gun violence.
‘Justice for AJ’: Family, friends rally to honor Ajike Owens