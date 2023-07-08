CareerSource NCFL hosts job fair in Waldo

Jobs were available with more than 15 organizations who were represented at the event.
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - CareerSource of North Central Florida is helping people in Waldo find employment.

City of Waldo leaders organized a career fair in conjunction with CareerSource today.

It took place at Waldo City Square, and organizers say at least 50 people attended.

“Really it was in partnership with the city of Waldo,” said the business development manger of CareerSource NCFL, Damion Niolet, “they asked us to come out here to set this up. We were happy to do so just so that we can make sure that the people in the community of Waldo are able to connect with the greater area around them, the surrounding areas and Gainesville.”

Positions were open with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Fire Rescue and the Early Learning Coalition among other community organizations.

“It’s an opportunity to get people to connect and grow within their community,” said Niolet. “So we brought together an assortment of employers and resources so they can know what’s out there and available for them.”

