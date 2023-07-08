Chiefland police searching for man after burglaries

Chiefland police officers are searching for a man who they say has stolen from multiple businesses and vehicles.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Officers say John Isaac Moore, 35, is somewhere in the Chiefland area.

He is 6′3″ with numerous tattoos on his arms and legs.

Officers say that they are offering a reward for anyone who can give a tip leading to his arrest. They ask that if you see Moore to contact the Chiefland Police Department at 352-493-6777.

