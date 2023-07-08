Doctor Simon Johnson’s funeral date has been announced
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and family of a Gainesville education trailblazer have announced a date for his funeral.
Doctor Simon Johnson’s funeral will take place July 15th, at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will be at Greater Bethel AME Church.
A viewing will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Johnson was the first tenured black professor at UF’s College of Education in 1971.
And he founded the Caring and Sharing Learning School with his wife in 1998.
TRENDING: Power surges cause neighborhood to lose AC
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.