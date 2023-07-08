Family of Christopher Scott hold balloon release to mark second year anniversary of his death

Scott's mom and brother are keeping his memory alive.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family and friends of Christopher Scott are honoring his life with a balloon release two years after his death. Scott was shot and killed in 2021.

“He loved his friends and he loved his family,” shared his mother, Stephanie Scott. “He showed love everywhere he went. Every room he walked into, he’d just brighten it up, his smile would lighten up the room.”

Scott was one of the teenagers shot during the American legion shooting on June 2021.Others involved in the gunfire suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“People around the world, especially in Gainesville are dying because of guns and bullets and stuff,” shared Scott’s little brother Antonio Bush. “I think they need to make this a better place for all the kids to hang around so they can go play around.”

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting including Christian Jones, accused of firing the shot that killed Scott.

“He’s still here, his spirit is around me,” shared Bush. “Even though he gone, he not gone.”

Family and friends of Scott gathered to pray, celebrate and honor his life. Family members say they felt the love and support as they released balloons into the sky.

“In a way it feels like justice wasn’t served because he’s gone,” stated Scott’s mother. “And there’s nothing we could do to bring him back, but it was God’s will so, his will is done.”

According to court records, Jones, and another suspect Javari Baptiste, have their next court appearances on July 18th and August 22nd, respectively.

