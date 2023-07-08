Florida Premiere Girls Fastpitch hosted the ‘Battle on the Diamond’ showcase

12 local teams participated in the fastpitch softball event
Travel teams were drawn to North Central Florida being able to showcase players’ talents in front of collegiate scouts from every level.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - For the fourth year in a row, Champions Park is the home of the ‘Battle on the Diamond’ tournament.

More than 60 club teams from across the country are taking part in a camp and competing for three days in a fast-paced, double-elimination tournament. Players were able to showcase their talents in front of collegiate scouts from every competitive level.

This highly competitive fastpitch showcase is a chance to impress in front of college coaches.

Bill Hoopes, State Director for Florida Girls Fastpitch, explains why it is a great opportunity for athletes to show off their talents in front of college recruits.

“Girls are coming in, playing competitive ball being seen by college coaches, participating in college camps, clinics. They are building those connections so they can pursue their dreams of playing college ball.”

There were three different brackets that ages 14-18 are competed in.

12 team from the Gainesville area are participating in the event including 14U Gainesville Ruthless Bourdage, 16U Gainesville Gold Shields, and 18U Sante Fe Inferno White.

Jennifer Shields, Gainesville Gold Head Coach, explains that her players are competing to get exposure.

Shield said, “We are coming out here and playing, it’s a great tournament. You know the ones that want to go to college, there is a lot of college coaches here that are watching, and you know trying to get them recruited.”

The final day of the showcase is Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

