Former Gator Anna Hall claims U.S. heptathlon title on busy day of competition for UF athletes

Hall and triple jumper Will Claye clinch a spot on the U.S. World Championship roster
Anna Hall reacts as she wins the 800 meter race for the women's heptathlon competition, which...
Anna Hall reacts as she wins the 800 meter race for the women's heptathlon competition, which secured her the gold medal in the event, during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -After bursting onto the scene with NCAA and national outdoor titles last year, former Gator Anna Hall has ascended to another level in the 2023 track and field season.

Hall sealed another national title in the heptathlon on Friday at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon to secure a spot on the Americans’ World Championship roster that will compete Aug. 19-27 in Budapest.

Hall won the high jump (1.87m), 200m (23.45), and 800m (2:10.91), and finished runner-up in the 100m hurdles, long jump, and javelin. Her only third place effort came in the shot put. She is the reigning world bronze medalist and currently leads the world rankings.

A handful of other current and former Gators competed at U.S. Outdoor Championships on Friday, with UF accounting for half of the eight-man field for the men’s triple jump final. Former Gator Will Claye led the group with a second place showing at 55′ 8.5,″ also good enough to qualify for the World Championship team. Omar Craddock took fifth (53′ 9.25″), Sean Dixon-Bodie was seventh (53′ 6.25″), and Christian Taylor came in eighth (52′ 10.75″).

The U.S. Championships continue on Saturday with men’s long jumpers Malcolm Clemons, Marquis Dendy, and Craddock among those competing.

