Ocala dog show participants compete in second day of AKC All-Breed Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Show dog handlers are wrapping up day two at the World Equestrian Center.

The Citrus County Kennel Club is hosting the AKC All-Breed show in Ocala this weekend. The event kicked off Friday, with over a thousand dogs competing for a ribbon.

Some spectators said it was their first time attending a local dog show compared to watching the national show on TV.

“Usually you kind of see towards the end or just a little bit you see the champions, but now you’re seeing all the dogs come out and go, it’s really neat,” said Patti Naman.

One woman told TV20 she competes with her family of chow-chows, including their puppies.

“I just saw him and I said ‘he’s beautiful and I think everyone else needs to see how beautiful he is,’” said Cheryl Hindel. “After I got my first show chow it just took off, so it’s been about three years I’ve been showing.”

The show continues Sunday morning in Expo Center 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone can spectate, but all competing dogs must be registered.

