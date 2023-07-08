Road repaving begins in Trenton

Roadwork for the Community Redevelopment Act Fund’s downtown paving project began Thursday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Trenton’s re-paving project is well underway.

Construction workers are now paving two parking lots and the roads at Northeast 3rd Avenue, Northwest 3rd Avenue, Northwest 1st Street, Northwest 2nd Avenue, and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Map of the current roadwork.
Map of the current roadwork.(City of Trenton)

