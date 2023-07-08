Road repaving begins in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Trenton’s re-paving project is well underway.

Roadwork for the Community Redevelopment Act Fund’s downtown paving project began Thursday.

Construction workers are now paving two parking lots and the roads at Northeast 3rd Avenue, Northwest 3rd Avenue, Northwest 1st Street, Northwest 2nd Avenue, and Northwest 1st Avenue.

Map of the current roadwork. (City of Trenton)

TRENDING: ‘Ticking time bomb’: Owens family attorney argues videos support need for higher charges

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.