US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

Rapinoe said this will be her last appearance in the World Cup.
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup...
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

