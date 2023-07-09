Drive-by shootings send two people to the hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after multiple drive-by shootings Friday night.

Gainesville Police Department responded to the first shooting at around 10:20 p.m. at Southeast 19 Terrace. Officers say that several vehicles were struck near Lincon estates, but nobody was injured.

The second shooting happened shortly after at around 10:50 p.m. at Northeast 25 Terrace. Officers found two shooting victims near Duval Heights behind the Walmart. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information about the shootings please call 352-955-1818 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867.

