Early morning commuters disrupted by commercial building fire

A commercial Building near 1504 NW 13th St caught fire early Sunday morning.(Gainesville Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A commercial building caught fire early Sunday morning disrupting early morning traffic.

Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at 1504 NW 13 Street near Lloyd Clarke Sports and Paddiwhack at 3:31 a.m. Sunday morning.

North-west 13 Street was closed while GFR crews responded to the fire but it has since been opened.

The responding firefighters reported heavy fire and explosions from inside the building.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire but has reported no injuries from the fire.

