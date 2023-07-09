Exotic bird club in Ocala encourages parrot adoption

Members encourage those interested in parrots to do their research before running to a pet store.
Members encourage those interested in parrots to do their research before running to a pet store.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of an exotic bird club in Ocala want to spread information on how to care for parrots.

The Wings in the Sun club recently became a nonprofit and meets the second Sunday of each month at the UF/IFAS Extension conference room, next to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The founder said the club started in January after she noticed people were interested in learning how to care for birds. She placed an ad and found a place to set meet after an old exotic bird club disbanded.

“It’s amazing, it just seems like people are looking for something like this and the people we have are very special,” said founder Gareth Vandegrift. “There’s almost a spiritual, loving, and willingness to reach out to each other.”

Members encourage those interested in parrots to do their research before running to a pet store.

“There’s plenty of these birds that are in sanctuaries,” said Tim Corbett, club president. “Number one much less expensive than buying it at a pet store and it prevents unethical breeding of these things.”

Vandegrift said she wants to have more events in the community, such as bringing the birds out to work with kids and veterans.

Those interested in attending a future meeting can learn more on the club’s Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A missing K-9 in California was found by a good Samaritan in her backyard playing with her dog.
Good Samaritan finds missing K-9 officer playing with her dog in the backyard
Crash near SW Archer Road & 16th Ave
Archer Road crash sends 4 children, 2 adults to the hospital, lanes reopen
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

Latest News

WCJB Weather
Ocala dog show participants compete in second day of AKC All-Breed Show
A commercial Building near 1504 NW 13th St caught fire early Sunday morning.
Early morning commuters disrupted by commercial building fire
The Priest Theater will get an appraisal in a city commission meeting on June 13th.
The Priest Theater almost had it’s final curtain call