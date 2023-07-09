Exotic bird club in Ocala encourages parrot adoption

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of an exotic bird club in Ocala want to spread information on how to care for parrots.

The Wings in the Sun club recently became a nonprofit and meets the second Sunday of each month at the UF/IFAS Extension conference room, next to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

The founder said the club started in January after she noticed people were interested in learning how to care for birds. She placed an ad and found a place to set meet after an old exotic bird club disbanded.

“It’s amazing, it just seems like people are looking for something like this and the people we have are very special,” said founder Gareth Vandegrift. “There’s almost a spiritual, loving, and willingness to reach out to each other.”

Members encourage those interested in parrots to do their research before running to a pet store.

“There’s plenty of these birds that are in sanctuaries,” said Tim Corbett, club president. “Number one much less expensive than buying it at a pet store and it prevents unethical breeding of these things.”

Vandegrift said she wants to have more events in the community, such as bringing the birds out to work with kids and veterans.

Those interested in attending a future meeting can learn more on the club’s Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.