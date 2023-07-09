Ocala bar creates new beer to help bartender pay cancer bills

By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bar owners in Ocala helped one of their own raise money to pay for medical bills.

The managers of Infinite Ale Works held a fundraiser Sunday to help their bartender Aaron Polston pay for his fiancée’s Lyn’s medical bills.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better town to move to, a better community,” said Polston. “Both of us are from Florida, we were raised here, and this is awesome.”

Polston said they have been together for 13 years, which shocked both of them when Lyn was diagnosed with stage four cancer in late December.

They found out she has uterine and ovarian cancer from her lower pelvis, spreading up to her heart and through her lungs.

Polston told TV20 he had mixed emotions when his bosses offered to hold the fundraiser.

“I immediately said yes and then thought about it and was like ‘how do I say no, how do I not let other people give this much because I don’t know what to do with it’ and then I took a long time to realize this isn’t about me, this is not what I want out of things,” said Polston. “It’s about her and what I can do and give to her right now.”

The bar’s managers invited out musicians and food trucks for the all-day event, with all proceeds going to the couple. They crafted a special beer for the occasion.

“They’re just the most genuine people, always positive, always happy,” said manager Tom McDonald. “I think that’s why we named the beer Positive Vibes because that’s what they like to put out there.”

Polston said his fiancée’s favorite beer is a golden stout, which they custom brewed up for the occasion. All sales will go to the couple until the tap runs out.

The couple set up a GoFundMe page as well to help with medical costs while also posting updates on Lyn’s chemotherapy.

